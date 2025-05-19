Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $423.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.05 and a 200 day moving average of $450.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.77 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

