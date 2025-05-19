Sone Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $305.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.86.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.