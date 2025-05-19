Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of The Cigna Group worth $211,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $320.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.00 and a 200 day moving average of $309.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

