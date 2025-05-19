Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GSL opened at $25.08 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSL. Clarkson Capital upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Ship Lease stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 137.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Global Ship Lease worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

