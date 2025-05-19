Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Niu Technologies updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NIU opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of -0.16. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.