Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Niu Technologies updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Niu Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NIU opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of -0.16. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
