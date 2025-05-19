Sophron Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:O opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.