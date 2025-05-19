State of Wyoming Purchases 4,967 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1,617.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.