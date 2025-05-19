118,709 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

