Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Acquires Shares of 10,100 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,707,000. ServiceNow makes up 0.8% of Triglav Skladi D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5%

NOW stock opened at $1,040.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $863.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,621. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. This represents a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,872 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,400. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

