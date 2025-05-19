Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $8.42 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 303.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $757.23 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $717.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $797.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.69.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

