Vienna Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Vienna Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT opened at $59.20 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

