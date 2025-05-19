Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Vident Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO opened at $228.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
