Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded to “Underperform” Rating by Oppenheimer

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 31.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Liquidia stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $80,931.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,984.57. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,005.28. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $25,948,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 2,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 674,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 1,484.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,752 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 571,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 433,356 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

