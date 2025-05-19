Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $401.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

