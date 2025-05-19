Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.44 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $527,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $433,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

