Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Shares Sold by Tpg Gp A LLC

Tpg Gp A LLC trimmed its position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,858,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752,545 shares during the period. Viking makes up approximately 23.4% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 7.62% of Viking worth $1,447,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth $245,038,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,353,000 after buying an additional 3,658,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,086,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,511,000 after buying an additional 2,492,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 4,840.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after buying an additional 2,274,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 1,972.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,385,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,092,000 after buying an additional 2,270,075 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIK opened at $48.37 on Monday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.05.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

