Vident Advisory LLC Has $15.33 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,551.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,033 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:CARR opened at $75.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

