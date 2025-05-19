Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,265 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Paycom Software accounts for 2.6% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $260.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $261.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.19.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

