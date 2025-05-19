Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Makes New $116.12 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,115,000. CME Group accounts for 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of CME Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $276.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.33. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $286.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,434. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

