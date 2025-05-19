Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $572,000 Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 148.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRS opened at $41.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $43.20.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $290,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,281.40. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

