Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 51,105 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 174,113 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

