Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 38,800 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $138,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $670.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $655.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.