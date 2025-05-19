Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 293.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,057 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock opened at $274.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.29.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

