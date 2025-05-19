JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484,267 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

