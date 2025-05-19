Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $109,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $365.23 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.89. The company has a market capitalization of $673.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

