Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Lam Research worth $280,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

