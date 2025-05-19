iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $160.06 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

