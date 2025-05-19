Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 648,356 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648,356 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of United Parcel Service worth $179,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
UPS stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
