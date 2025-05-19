Velan Capital Investment Management LP Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Verona Pharma makes up approximately 2.0% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,988,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $71.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNA. Cowen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $234,126.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 359,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,737.14. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,014,158.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,459,883.04. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,741 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

