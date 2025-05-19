Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $80,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $342.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $244.60 and a twelve month high of $350.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

