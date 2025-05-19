Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $115,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 390,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $247.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

