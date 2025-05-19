Twinbeech Capital LP Has $41.63 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,422 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

