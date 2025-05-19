Vestal Point Capital LP Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. GSK comprises 2.0% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $33,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.64 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

