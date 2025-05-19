Vestment Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,923 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DFIV opened at $41.45 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.