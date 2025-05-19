Vestal Point Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 216.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 0.44% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $29,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.33.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,610,594. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $290.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

