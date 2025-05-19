Spurstone Advisory Services LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.8% of Spurstone Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $8,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,937 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

OTIS opened at $98.85 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

