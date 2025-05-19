Vestment Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 3.6% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vestment Financial LLC owned about 0.89% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

