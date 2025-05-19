Victrix Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,976,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,533,000 after buying an additional 491,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,464,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 363,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,389,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.1%

CAVA stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 210.93 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.