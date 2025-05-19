Soleus Capital Management L.P. Makes New $10.62 Million Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

