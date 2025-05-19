Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 440,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 373,102 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

