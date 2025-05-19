Victrix Investment Advisors Invests $1.53 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,441 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Shell comprises 1.1% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Shell by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shell Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

