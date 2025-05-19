Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 79,956 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27,288.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,946,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

