Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 110,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 70,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $209.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

