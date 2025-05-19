Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3%

DFS stock opened at $201.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.