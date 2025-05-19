Soleus Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,605,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083,722 shares during the period. Grifols makes up about 3.1% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 381.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 469,401 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.44. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grifols

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.