Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after buying an additional 670,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,102,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,535,000 after acquiring an additional 653,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK opened at $298.08 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.32.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

