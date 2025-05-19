St. Clair Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CAVA’s Explosive Growth Makes It a Must-Watch Stock
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.