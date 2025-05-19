Spyglass Capital Management LLC Invests $71.86 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 537,716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,855,000. Illumina makes up about 4.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Illumina Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.