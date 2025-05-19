Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 465 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.8%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $231.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.77 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

