Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – May 18th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, STERIS, NuScale Power, Cummins, Air Products and Chemicals, and Plug Power are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or commercialize hydrogen-based energy solutions—ranging from green hydrogen generated by renewable-powered electrolysis to fuel-cell technologies and distribution infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of hydrogen as a low-carbon energy carrier in sectors such as transportation, industry and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,558,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.02 and a 200 day moving average of $447.60.

STERIS (STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

STERIS stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,886. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.13 and a 200 day moving average of $219.31. STERIS has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 11,547,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,604,804. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.78. 782,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.78. The company had a trading volume of 917,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 271,469,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,573,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $832.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

